Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
