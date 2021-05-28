Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

