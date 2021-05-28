Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) SVP Naftali Holtz Sells 5,465 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.