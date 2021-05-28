Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,292.80 ($16.89) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market capitalization of £100.93 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.56.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

