Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

