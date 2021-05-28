Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.80 ($6.82).

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 578.60 ($7.56). 2,925,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 600.98 ($7.85). The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 270.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.41%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.