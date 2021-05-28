Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $770,993.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00325217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00184254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.66 or 0.00806630 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

