Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,362 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 434,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.34% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,862,568.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,704,207 shares of company stock valued at $44,396,592. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.29 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.