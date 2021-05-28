Royce & Associates LP Buys 603,394 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 82.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.30 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.