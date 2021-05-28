Royce & Associates LP Makes New $40.02 Million Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,016,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.20% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

