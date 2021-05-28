Royce & Associates LP Purchases 178,371 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $56.51. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

