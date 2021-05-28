Royce & Associates LP Sells 163,798 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,798 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $33,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,458. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.