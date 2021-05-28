RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

