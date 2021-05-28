Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,711.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,283.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.86 or 0.06947749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.25 or 0.01968562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00511686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00194183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00750327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00480729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00486548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005870 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,994,344 coins and its circulating supply is 29,877,031 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

