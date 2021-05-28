Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$1.72. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 735,429 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$598.32 million and a P/E ratio of -114.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.