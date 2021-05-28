Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.43. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,657. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

