Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 26,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,307. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

