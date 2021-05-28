Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Safeplus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Safeplus International alerts:

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.