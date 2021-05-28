Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Safeplus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Safeplus International Company Profile
