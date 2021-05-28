Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,319,291.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,523.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,482. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

