Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 335,750 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. EJF Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,925. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.