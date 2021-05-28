Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGGU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $247,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000.

GIGGU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 15,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

