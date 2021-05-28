Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000.

Shares of OEPWU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

