salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded up $13.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.29. 462,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

