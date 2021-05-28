SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

SAP stock traded down €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €113.92 ($134.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.74. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

