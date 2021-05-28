Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Down 5.2%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

