Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $59.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.99 million and the highest is $60.22 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BFS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

