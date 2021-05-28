Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,083.78

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.78 ($14.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.47). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($15.46), with a volume of 159,342 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,085.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

