Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $7.05 million and $33,040.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00324565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00188065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00803637 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,906,919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,106,919,004 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

