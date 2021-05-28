Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.