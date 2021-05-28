SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

