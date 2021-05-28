Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $237.46 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

