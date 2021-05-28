Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8,176.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9,014.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $180.79 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

