Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.75 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

