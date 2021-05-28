Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.13 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

