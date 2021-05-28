Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,600 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $451,216. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

