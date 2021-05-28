Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.