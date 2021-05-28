Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

