Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,881 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

