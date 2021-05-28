Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 201 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $354.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.