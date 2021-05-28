Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,273 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

