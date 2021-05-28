Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 240 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.