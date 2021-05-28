Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,979 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,855,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

