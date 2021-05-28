Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

