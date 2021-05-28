Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.34. 95,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.