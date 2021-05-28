Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,223. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

