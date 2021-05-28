Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $177.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.92 and a one year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.