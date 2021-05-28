Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,302. The stock has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

