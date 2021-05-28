Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 508,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.