SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,657. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

