Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,418 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

UBER opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

