Sepio Capital LP Sells 13,069 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

